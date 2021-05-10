Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.18 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

