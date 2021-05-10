Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.