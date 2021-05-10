Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 36764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Qurate Retail by 2,837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Qurate Retail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

