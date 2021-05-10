Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 36764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.
