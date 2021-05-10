Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

