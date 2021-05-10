Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.
Shares of RXT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 1,468,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,435. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.
In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
