Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Radian Group posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 286.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,837. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Radian Group by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

