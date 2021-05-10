Raiden Network Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $46.53 million and $2.02 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00300828 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.