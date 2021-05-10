Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.06.

METC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

