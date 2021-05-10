Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0010 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $21,417.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.00850125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01209378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00717330 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

