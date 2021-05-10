Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 31.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,920.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.62 or 0.07103998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.94 or 0.02396131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.57 or 0.00650149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.31 or 0.00792741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00608381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00513266 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,130,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

