Raymond James Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.