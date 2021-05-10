Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $77.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.97 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after buying an additional 868,417 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after buying an additional 695,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

