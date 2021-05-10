Raymond James Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$20.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CERV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$17.13 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$263.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.13.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

