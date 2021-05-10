Raymond James Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $165.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

EXP opened at $147.01 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $147.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,299 shares of company stock worth $6,246,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

