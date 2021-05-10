Raymond James Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$561.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

