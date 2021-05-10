Raymond James Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $92.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Shares of MGA opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 147.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

