Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $204.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to $204.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $147.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.