Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$159.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$119.00 to C$159.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$165.56.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$46.84 and a one year high of C$157.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

