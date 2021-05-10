Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $418.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

