Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

