Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

