Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $15.85 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.