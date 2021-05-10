Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

