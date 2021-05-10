Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

