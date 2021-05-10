RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.56. 60,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,977 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

