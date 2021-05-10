Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

