ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $194.70 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $194.70 million and $3.02 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.90 or 0.99214804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.26 or 0.00680068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $748.30 or 0.01341819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00367344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006874 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.