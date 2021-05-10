Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.68

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 1759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 242.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

