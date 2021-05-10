Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $270.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

