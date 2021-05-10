Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DaVita by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

