Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

PNW stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

