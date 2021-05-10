Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.