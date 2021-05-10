Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $192.45 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,363,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

