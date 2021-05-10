Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,888,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $598.34 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $572.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.