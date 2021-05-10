Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 42.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.54 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

