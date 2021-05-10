Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,755. Repay has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

