REPO 1-Day Volume Tops $130,859.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 81.7% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $130,859.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.00871331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01203193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00719515 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.