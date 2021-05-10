Request One Day Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00086733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00814727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.12 or 0.09241917 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.