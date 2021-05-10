Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kirby Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirby in a report released on Friday, May 7th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gabelli lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

KEX stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,428.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

