ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.