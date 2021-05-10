Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

