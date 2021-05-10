Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.23

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

