Reviewing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canoo and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.49 $15.78 million $0.51 26.18

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canoo and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.24%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.57%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Canoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

