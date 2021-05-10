ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, analysts expect ReWalk Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

