Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 240,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

