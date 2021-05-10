Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €109.30 ($128.59).

RHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ETR RHM opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -140.86.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

