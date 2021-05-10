Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Plans $1.01 Dividend

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.0075 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

