Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

