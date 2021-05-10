Richard Gu Sells 60,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.67. 32,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

