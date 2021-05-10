Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. 279,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,316. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $552,995. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

