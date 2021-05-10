Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 2.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $95.39. 166,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

